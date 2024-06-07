Next Article

New 'The Hunger Games' prequel film announced

New 'The Hunger Games' prequel announced for 2026 release

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:12 am Jun 07, 202410:12 am

What's the story A new prequel to The Hunger Games series, based on Suzanne Collins's upcoming novel, is set to release in 2026. The film, titled The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, will hit theaters on November 20, 2026. This follows the success of the previous prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, which grossed $337M at the box office.

Lionsgate and Collins collaborate again

Lionsgate's motion picture group chairman, Adam Fogelson, expressed excitement about the upcoming project with Collins. He stated that the film opened an "endless series of possibilities" for both parties. Collins's new book, Sunrise on the Reaping, is set to be released in 2025. Francis Lawrence, director of previous Hunger Games installments since 2012, is in talks to direct this film.

Prequel to revisit Panem's past, 24 years prior

The upcoming prequel will explore the dystopian world of Panem 24 years before the original Hunger Games trilogy. The narrative begins on the morning of the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell. This event features Haymitch Abernathy, who later mentors Katniss and Peeta in the 74th Hunger Games. Abernathy was portrayed by Woody Harrelson in the original series.

Lionsgate praised Collins's storytelling prowess

Fogelson lauded Collins as a "master storyteller" and their "creative north star." He expressed gratitude for being guided by such an impressive collaborator. The Hunger Games franchise has generated over $3.3B at the worldwide box office, with Catching Fire being the highest-grossing film at $865M. Fogelson's statement underscores the significant role of Collins's talent and imagination in this success.

Previous prequel's success encouraged new installment

The previous prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, centered on a young Coriolanus Snow, who later becomes Panem's tyrannical leader. Despite not matching the original saga's ticket sales, it still turned a profit due to its $100M budget. This financial success encouraged Lionsgate to proceed with another installment in the franchise. Meredith Wieck and Scott O'Brien will oversee the production on behalf of Lionsgate.

Here's the announcement post