Jennifer Lopez's tour cancelation leaves the internet divided

By Isha Sharma 04:14 pm Jun 03, 202404:14 pm

What's the story Jennifer Lopez recently announced the cancelation of her This Is Me... Now tour, originally announced in February 2024, due to Lopez's wish to "spend time with her children, family, and close friends." The tour was part of a larger project that included an album and two films about her life and rekindled romance with Ben Affleck. Despite the films' reasonable success, the album underperformed, leading to poor ticket sales for the tour. Now, the cancelation has left internet users divided.

Rebranding efforts failed to boost Lopez's tour sales

In an attempt to boost declining ticket sales, Lopez shifted the tour's focus toward her career's major hits rather than the new album. However, this strategy only resulted in good sales in a few markets like New York and Los Angeles. Lopez shared, "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary."

Lopez is also dealing with divorce rumors

The cancelation coincided with raging rumors of a split between Lopez and Affleck, leading people to speculate on the reasons behind her decision to spend more time with family. Lopez is now facing a barrage of comments and tweets attacking her for "not being able to control her life" and "providing a false reason for show cancelation." Some suggested that she used "family" as an excuse because she couldn't sell tickets.

Internet is abuzz with negative comments about her

An X user wrote, "Jennifer lopez announced canceling her tour like anybody was finna pull up. what a goofball," while another said, "Her music is mid and she's not a humble queen. Manufactured to the max." Someone else advised her to "focus on movies rather than music," referencing her recent Netflix film Atlas, also starring Sterling K. Brown and Simu Liu.

Here is another tweet criticizing her

She also found love and support online

However, the situation is not all bad, and several fans of JLo have come out to support her. For instance, a fan wrote on X, "The hate for JLo is ridiculous. I hate that she canceled her tour, I was looking forward to it. She's TOP TIER when it comes to performing and commanding a stage/room. Yall need to put some RESPECT on her name. Smh." Another concurred, "Idk why they hate her so bad I mean damn she's flawless."

Lopez promised to make amends with fans

Despite facing criticism, Lopez remains dedicated to her fans. In her newsletter On the JLo, she promised to make it up to them. "I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time..." she wrote, reaffirming her commitment and expressing her love for her fans amidst the challenges. However, she has not yet announced any new dates for the tour.