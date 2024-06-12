Next Article

Children reportedly distance themselves from Brad Pitt

Why Brad Pitt's children are distancing themselves from him

By Tanvi Gupta 05:43 pm Jun 12, 202405:43 pm

What's the story The ongoing divorce battle between Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has taken a new turn. Their children, Shiloh, Zahara Marley, Vivienne, Maddox Chivan, Pax Thien, and Knox Leon, have reportedly distanced themselves from their father. Their actions include publicly dropping Pitt's last name and siding with their mother in the custody dispute. Why is this happening with Pitt? Here's what we know.

Name change

Shiloh's name change and legal representation

On her 18th birthday in May, Shiloh submitted a petition to remove her father's last name. This marked the third instance of a public name change among Pitt's children, following Zahara's name change at a sorority event and Vivienne's use of her mother's name in a playbill. Later, a source close to Pitt revealed, "To him, it was more than a change of name—it was a symbol of a deeper estrangement that has been brewing for years."

Custody dispute

Pitt's relationship with his children and custody battle

The source further disclosed that Pitt's relationship with his children has deteriorated over time, with his older sons Maddox (22) and Pax (20) reportedly having no contact with him. Pax allegedly shared a post on Father's Day in 2020, in which he reportedly referred to the star as a "world-class a--hole." Notably, Jolie and Pitt are currently embroiled in a custody battle over their six children and their French winery, Chateau Miraval.

Emotional impact

'They've struggled to forgive and connect with Pitt'

Elaborating on the potential reason, a source close to the family told US Weekly, "They've struggled to forgive and connect with Pitt since the divorce." "Their mom is the head of the household, and she's raised them with love and selflessness their whole lives. Once Pitt left, it was very hard for them to see him go to war with her." Despite this, Pitt reportedly continues to make efforts to maintain a relationship with his children.

Abuse allegations

Pitt's alleged abusive behavior is another reason

In 2022 court papers, Jolie accused Pitt of drunkenly assaulting and verbally abusing her and two of their children during a 2016 trip. The US Attorney's Office, however, declined to press charges. A source close to the family revealed that the incident had a significant impact on Maddox, who has since taken on a protective role toward his mother. The insider also stated that the older boys' opinions of Pitt have influenced the younger children.

Family dynamics

Pitt's efforts to maintain a relationship with his children

Despite the growing distance between Pitt and his children, the actor reportedly still occasionally sees Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox at his Los Feliz mansion. "Pitt makes a big effort to spoil the kids when they hang out," a source said, adding, "He orders their favorite foods and makes the most of those few hours." The insider also revealed that Pitt does not publicize his interactions with his children and strives to maintain privacy in his personal life.

Legal woes

Ongoing legal battle between ex-couple: A brief look

The ongoing battle between Pitt and Jolie continues to escalate. In 2022, Pitt filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife for selling her stake in Château Miraval, estimated at $500M. In April, Jolie's team made new allegations, claiming Pitt was physically abusive "well before the family's September 2016 plane trip." In May, Pitt's lawyers submitted a declaration from security company owner Tony Webb—who worked for Jolie from 2000 to 2020—alleging that she encouraged the children to "avoid spending time" with Brad.