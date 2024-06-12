Next Article

The inspiring journey of 75-year-old Abha Sharma who starred in 'Panchayat'

Meet Abha Sharma: 'Panchayat's beloved Amma 'ji' who defied conventions

By Tanvi Gupta 05:40 pm Jun 12, 202405:40 pm

What's the story Abha Sharma, a 75-year-old actor, has been making waves with her role as Amma ji in the popular Amazon Prime Video series Panchayat. Despite starting her acting career at the age of 54, Sharma has already made a significant impact on the industry. Her character's witty nature and impressive acting skills have won her a large fan base. However, not many people know about her journey.

Background

Sharma's early life and career challenges

In an interview with Indian Express, Sharma revealed that she had always aspired to be an actor since childhood. However, due to her mother's disapproval of the film industry, she refrained from pursuing her dream. After their father—who worked in telecom—passed away, Sharma chose to stay behind to care for their ailing mother, and she never tied the knot herself. "After my mom died, I once again pursued acting. And this time, I had the support of my siblings."

Hurdles

From losing all her teeth to rare condition: Sharma's struggles

Sharma found herself pursuing teaching after earning a diploma in 1979. Her journey, however, was far from smooth. At 35, she lost all of her teeth due to a gum infection. Undeterred, Sharma persevered in her profession. Then, at 45, she encountered a rare condition that caused her limbs to tremble. She eventually left teaching in 1991. It wasn't until 2008 that she found fulfillment in pursuing her passion for acting. She started doing theater in Lucknow.

Career highlights

Her acting journey kicked off with this big commercial

Sharma's acting journey began in 2009 when she auditioned for a Bank of Baroda advertisement and was selected. "I so easily landed my first role that I was yet to process it...I was quite nervous and scared...But, after I gave my shot, the director told me, 'Ma ji, You are doing really good.' I was over the moon." She went on to star in two biopics and also landed a role in the 2012 film Ishaqzaade.

Landing big role

This is how Sharma secured a role in 'Panchayat'

Sharma's remarkable journey led her to the sets of Panchayat. After the COVID-19 pandemic, Anurag Shukla Shiva—whom Sharma met through theater—persuaded her to audition for a role in the series. Despite not understanding the concept of web series until then, Sharma successfully secured a role. Reflecting on her experience on set for 10 days, the actor remarked, "I was a little hesitant about the series, but once I arrived on set, I was completely convinced."

On the sets

Even extreme heat couldn't stop Sharma!

The extreme heat in Madhya Pradesh couldn't stop Sharma from doing her job. While other actors complained about it, Sharma stated, "If you are passionate about something then none of these things matter." "It was definitely too hot there and I did feel it too during a few shots of mine, but I was determined to complete my shoot. I loved the experience."

Inspiration

Sharma's message to aspiring artists and upcoming projects

Sharma, who waited 54 years to realize her dream, shared an important message with the younger generation. She said, "If you are passionate about anything, even a little bit, pursue it. I really hope god helps every artist the way he helped me." Meanwhile, she will soon be seen in the film Durga Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi, starring Sanjay Mishra and Mahima Chaudhary. She has another project in her kitty, Kumbh, which is yet to be released.