Samsung confirms Galaxy AI integration in Galaxy Z Fold6, Flip6

By Akash Pandey 01:14 pm Jun 07, 202401:14 pm

What's the story Samsung has announced that its forthcoming foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6, will integrate advanced Galaxy AI features. The announcement was made via a press release by Won-Joon Choi, Samsung's EVP & Head of Mobile R&D Office, Mobile eXperience Business. Choi revealed that Samsung intends to "further optimize the Galaxy AI experience for the upcoming foldable devices" and "unlock all new possibilities." The new devices are slated for an official launch in early July.

'Hybrid AI approach' to balances privacy and versatility

Samsung is adopting a "hybrid AI approach," which it deems as the most practical solution to meet consumer needs. This approach will provide "a balance between the instant responsiveness and extra privacy assurance of on-device AI and the versatility of cloud-based AI through open collaborations."

Extending 'Live Translate' to third-party apps

Samsung plans to expand its 'Live Translate' AI feature to third-party messaging apps for voice call support, as confirmed by Choi. This feature will be integrated into Samsung's on-device AI language translation model, allowing users to utilize it without "without worrying about privacy issues like personal data being shared" outside their phone. The Live Translate feature provides real-time translations during phone calls and text messaging, translating voice calls, face-to-face conversations, and text messages into the user's preferred language.