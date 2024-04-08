Next Article

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G, M15 5G go official in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:58 pm Apr 08, 202401:58 pm

What's the story South Korean tech giant Samsung has officially launched its latest smartphones, the Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G, in the Indian market. The devices are priced starting at ₹26,999 and ₹13,499, respectively. They have stylish designs, excellent camera setups, and long-lasting batteries. Both models will be available for purchase on Amazon India starting today (April 8).

Cost

Pricing and variants

The Galaxy M15 5G is available in two variants: a 4GB+128GB model priced at ₹13,499 and a 6GB+128GB model at ₹14,999. The Galaxy M55 5G's base model comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for ₹26,999. Additional models include an 8GB+256GB trim for ₹29,999 and a high-end version with 12GB+256GB for ₹32,999.

Phone #1

Specs of Samsung Galaxy M55 5G

The Galaxy M55 5G has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and peak brightness reaching up to 1,000-nits. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen1 processor, and offers storage capacity of up to 1TB (expandable). The device includes a primary camera with an impressive resolution of up to 50MP, and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.

Phone #2

Features of the Samsung Galaxy M15 5G

The Galaxy M15 5G boasts a Super AMOLED display measuring 6.5-inch, and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset. It offers a maximum storage capacity of 1TB (expandable), and features a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor. The device includes a 13MP front camera for selfies, and supports fast charging at up to 25W.