It is unclear whether the project will hit the market

Apple mulling dip into personal robotics with home assistants

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:48 pm Apr 08, 202412:48 pm

What's the story Apple, the US-based tech giant, is venturing into the realm of personal robotics, as per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The company is believed to be developing mobile robots designed to assist users in their homes. These robots could potentially accompany users around their homes, aiding in tasks or providing companionship. However, it remains unclear whether these projects will eventually reach the market.

Apple exploring tabletop device with robotic features

In addition to mobile robots, Apple is also exploring a tabletop device that will use robotics to move a screen around, according to Gurman. This innovative device could function as a portable smart display that can be relocated as needed. Like the home assistant robots, this tabletop device is in the early stages of development, and it's uncertain if it will make it to market.

Apple's robotics venture: A strategy for new revenue

Apple's exploration into the world of robotics is seen as a strategic move to uncover new revenue sources and enhance user experience. This initiative comes after the company decided to shelve its electric car project earlier this year. With this venture, Apple aims to stay competitive in what it perceives as the next big tech frontier: robotics.

Team behind Apple's innovative initiative

The team leading these innovative projects at Apple includes John Giannandrea, Brian Lynch, and Matt Costello. Their task is to develop the hardware and intelligence systems that will drive these robots. One concept under exploration, involves the tabletop robot mirroring user movements during video calls, such as nodding in sync with the user.

Challenges ahead for Apple's robotics projects

Several challenges need to be addressed before these projects can progress further. These include determining consumer interest in such products and figuring out how to balance the robot's weight on a small stand. Despite these hurdles, Apple continues its exploration into the realm of personal robotics, aiming to stay at the forefront of technological innovation.