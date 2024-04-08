Next Article

Sony PS5 summer sale: Get ₹13,000 off starting April 10

By Mudit Dube 12:45 pm Apr 08, 202412:45 pm

What's the story Sony has announced a special "Summer Promo" offer for PlayStation 5 (PS5) in India. Starting April 10, customers can avail a discount of up to ₹13,000 on the disc version of the standard PS5 with model number CFI-1208A01R. The promotion will be active till April 30 or until stocks last. The disc edition of PS5, which was launched in India in February 2021, is currently priced at ₹54,990.

Where to avail Sony's PS5 summer promo offer

Customers can avail the discount on various platforms such as Amazon, Blinkit, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Sony Centre, and Vijay Sales among other participating retailers as per Sony's announcement. This recent discount offer is likely an attempt to clear out inventory of the older model. Last week, Sony launched PlayStation 5 Slim in the India after introducing it in the US last year. It costs ₹54,990 for the disc version, while the digital edition costs ₹44,990.

PS5 sales performance and future projections

Since its global launch in November 2020, the PS5 has sold over 50 million units. However, Sony confirmed during its quarterly earnings call earlier this year that sales have been decelerating. The company anticipates missing its PS5 sales target for fiscal year 2023 by four million units, falling short of its ambitious 25 million goal for the year.