It will start at 9:12pm IST today

Total solar eclipse 2024: Where and how to watch it

Apr 08, 2024

What's the story Today (April 8), a rare astronomical phenomenon, a total solar eclipse, will occur. This event, where the Moon "passes directly between the Earth and the Sun," will primarily be visible over North America. The eclipse is set to commence at 9:12pm Indian Standard Time (IST), peak at 10:08pm, and will end at 2:22am IST tomorrow (April 9).

Viewing options

How can India tune in to the solar eclipse?

Despite the total solar eclipse not being directly observable from India, enthusiasts can still partake in this unique event. NASA's live stream will start today at 10:30pm IST and continue until the early hours of April 9. This broadcast will feature expert discussions and telescope footage from various locations along the eclipse's path.

Alternative coverage

Additional live stream from McDonald Observatory

The McDonald Observatory in Texas will also host a live stream showing the total solar eclipse. This coverage will provide alternative views of the event, including telescope footage from different locations. Expert insights from NASA and other sources will be included in this broadcast, offering viewers a comprehensive understanding of this celestial phenomenon.

Precautions

Safety measures for viewing solar eclipses

If you are lucky and planning to view the eclipse live, then you must follow certain safety measures to prevent retinal damage from the Sun's intense light. It's crucial to wear protective eyewear like certified eclipse glasses during partial phases. Additionally, viewing the Sun using binoculars, a camera lens, or a telescope without a special-purpose solar filter, can lead to serious eye injuries.

Occurrence

Frequency and visibility of total solar eclipses

Notably, total solar eclipses are infrequent occurrences, happening roughly every 18 months. However, due to geographical constraints such as large bodies of water or uninhabitable land, many people seldom get an opportunity to witness one. The visibility path for this particular eclipse is estimated to be around 185km wide as per NASA.

Trajectory

Path and duration of the 2024 solar eclipse

The path of the 2024 eclipse will cross several major US cities, including Dallas, Indianapolis, Little Rock, Cleveland, Buffalo, and Burlington. The duration of the eclipse's visibility will vary based on location. NASA estimates that the latest eclipse should be visible for roughly four to four-and-a-half minutes along various locations on its path. However, weather conditions such as a high probability of clouds today, could potentially obstruct the view.