Google will soon incorporate Gemini chatbot into its Android app

What's the story Google is set to incorporate its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, Gemini, into its Android app. This development was revealed in a video shared by tech tipster AssembleDebug on X. The video reveals that Gemini feature on Google app for Android will operate identically to the iOS app, providing users with an improved chatbot experience and image analysis capabilities.

How to engage with Gemini on Google app

To utilize the Gemini feature, users will have to simply tap on the Gemini icon at the top of the Google app. This action will open a chatbot prompt field where users can interact with Google's newly improved chatbot. Additionally, they can request image creation or seek analysis of their uploaded pictures, enhancing their online interactions significantly.

Google tests AI-powered search responses in UK

Last week, Google started a pilot program in the UK to test search responses powered by artificial intelligence (AI). The feature, known as the "Search Generative Experience" (SGE), will present users with an AI-crafted "overview" at the start of certain search results. The new AI-powered search results, already available in the US, will show links and ads as well.