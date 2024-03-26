Next Article

The device is no longer available on the official store

Google Pixel 6a discontinued ahead of I/O 2024 event

By Akash Pandey 04:46 pm Mar 26, 2024

What's the story Google has ceased sales of its mid-tier smartphone, the Pixel 6a, ahead of the much-anticipated Google I/O 2024 event slated for May 14. The Pixel 6a, which was previously sold on Flipkart for Rs. 26,999, was lauded for its unique features such as the magic eraser and more. The decision comes just before the expected unveiling of Google's next A-series smartphone—the Pixel 8a—at the forthcoming event.

No availability on Google's official store

As per a recent report by Droid Life, Google has taken down the Pixel 6a from its official online store. NewsBytes was able to verify this independently, as searching for the "Pixel 6a" revealed options for Pixel 7a instead. Also, when conducting a direct web search for the landing page, we were redirected to the store's main page. This implies that until the debut of the Pixel 8a in May, the Pixel 7a will be Google's sole 'A' series offering.

What to expect from Pixel 8a?

The upcoming Pixel 8a, set to be unveiled at the I/O 2024 event, is rumored to sport a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ OLED display. As per Android Authority, it is also likely to boast a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of up to 1,400-nits. The device is expected to run on Google's latest Tensor G3 processor, akin to those used in the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro models.

Processor packaging and configuration

The Tensor G3 processor in the upcoming Pixel 8a is anticipated to have minor packaging differences compared to other G3 devices. Instead of the usual Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging (FOPLP), it will employ an Integrated Package on Package (IPoP). It is also predicted that the Pixel 8a may come with up to 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a maximum of 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Predicted camera setup in Pixel 8a

The camera configuration of the Pixel 8a is likely to mirror that of its predecessor. It is expected to come with a 64MP Sony IMX787 main sensor and a 50MP Sony IMX712 ultra-wide lens. Additionally, for selfie enthusiasts and video callers, it might also feature a 13MP Sony712 front camera, as per Android Authority's predictions. The phone will integrate several AI features for camera and performance.