The changes will go live on May 5

Google updating search algorithm in May to tackle SEO spam

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:00 pm Mar 06, 2024

What's the story Google plans to revamp its search algorithm in May, aiming to enhance search results and minimize spammy content. The update will focus on eliminating low-quality content, such as AI-generated spam, and directing more traffic to useful and high-quality websites. Elizabeth Tucker, Google's Product Management Director, said the update will fine-tune core ranking systems to better identify if webpages are unhelpful or made for search engines rather than people.

Lessons from 2022 algorithmic tuneup

This upcoming update builds on a 2022 algorithm adjustment that aimed to reduce unhelpful and unoriginal content. Combined with previous updates, Google expects the new revision to cut unoriginal, spammy search results by 40%. Tucker noted that modern content creation procedures are more advanced, making it difficult to determine if content is purely automated or not.

Tackling AI-generated SEO spam

Google's update specifically targets AI-generated SEO spam and large-scale content abuse. The company is intensifying its efforts to fight sites that produce low-value automated articles and human-generated spam. Tucker stated the changes "will allow us to take action on more types of content with little to no value created at scale, like pages that pretend to have answers to popular searches but fail to deliver helpful content."

Addressing third-party low-quality content

Another aspect of the algorithm update will tackle reputable sites hosting low-quality third-party content, designed for ranking purposes without close supervision from website owners. Google will now classify such content as spam. The update will also improve the detection of expired domains purchased by someone else and turned into click mills, treating these sites as spam too. Site owners have been given a two-month notice to adjust before the changes go live on May 5.