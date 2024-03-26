Next Article

Google is now aware of the problem

Google's AI search feature leads users to spam sites

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 12:07 pm Mar 26, 202412:07 pm

What's the story Google's Search Generative Experience (SGE), a feature powered by artificial intelligence, has been reportedly guiding users to spam sites laden with malware. SEO specialist Lily Ray first spotted this issue during a search for "pitbull puppy for sale craigslist," which resulted in numerous spam pages. Ray brought attention to this problem on the social media platform X, expressing her concern that SGE even suggests these spam sites as part of the search results.

Modus operandi

Deceptive tactics employed by spam sites

The problem of SGE leading users to spam sites was further emphasized when tech site BleepingComputer explored these AI-suggested spam sites. They discovered a range of deceptive pages mimicking captcha and YouTube, designed to fool visitors into subscribing to intrusive browser notifications. These notifications inundate users' computers with unwanted ads, with some even asking for personal details. In some cases, browser extensions that redirect search queries were also detected on these sites.

Official response

Google's response to the spam site problem

Reacting to the issue, Google assured that it is consistently enhancing its sophisticated systems to combat spam and protect SGE. A representative from the company stated that they have taken necessary measures under their policies to eliminate the cited examples, which appeared for rare search queries. The company stated that it is committed to ensuring user safety and preserving the integrity of search results.