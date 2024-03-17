Next Article

The feature is currently limited to some Android and iOS devices

YouTube Music's song search feature leverages AI to generate results

By Akash Pandey 11:23 am Mar 17, 202411:23 am

What's the story YouTube Music is rolling out a new song search feature, similar to the one previously offered by Google Play Music, where opening the search bar would list an "Identify what's playing" button. Already available on YouTube's main platform, it uses artificial intelligence to match sounds to original recordings. Do note, that this new feature is not yet available on all iOS and Android devices running YouTube Music.

Steps

How to use song search feature?

To use the new song search feature on YouTube Music, users need to tap the search icon located in the top-right corner of the screen. A dedicated button, similar in design to that on YouTube, is provided for quicker access next to voice search. Users can then play, sing or hum a tune for identification.

Scenario

A step forward for YouTube Music

The introduction of song search is a significant development for YouTube Music, aligning it with features previously offered by Google Play Music. Unlike Spotify, which saves identified songs to a playlist, YouTube's new feature directs users to search for results related to identified songs. This update also complements other music identification tools available on Google platforms such as Google Assistant, Google Search and Now Playing on Pixel devices.

Insights

Future developments include 'Trim Silence'

In addition to the song search feature, YouTube Music is also preparing other updates. One such update includes a 'Trim Silence' option for podcasts aimed at enhancing the user experience. This functionality, accessible in Google Podcasts and several other podcast apps, detects periods of silence within a podcast and automatically skips over them, resulting in a slightly reduced runtime. Furthermore, in a move that could challenge YouTube Music's market position, Spotify is planning to add music videos in some countries.