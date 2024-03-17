Next Article

Early efforts will include three titles

LinkedIn to venture into gaming to boost user engagement

By Akash Pandey 10:58 am Mar 17, 2024

What's the story LinkedIn, the Microsoft-owned professional networking platform, is set to diversify its offerings by introducing gaming, according to TechCrunch. The move aims to increase user engagement on the platform, which currently boasts over one billion users. The company is developing a new gaming experience that will feature puzzle-based games similar to the viral hit Wordle. Initial game titles will include Queens, Inference, and Crossclimb. A LinkedIn spokesperson confirmed the development but did not provide a launch date.

Gameplay

Details of the unique gaming approach

LinkedIn's gaming initiative is expected to incorporate a unique feature that will involve player scores being organized by their place of work. This means companies could potentially be "ranked" based on the collective scores of their employees. The information was revealed by app researcher Nima Owji, who has been tracking LinkedIn's gaming development. However, a LinkedIn spokesperson did not comment on this aspect of the project, stating only that they aim to "unlock a bit of fun" and "deepen relationships."

Twitter Post

Take a look at Owji's post

Scenario

Microsoft's role in LinkedIn's gaming venture remains unclear

Despite being owned by Microsoft, it remains unclear whether the parent company is involved in LinkedIn's gaming project. The spokesperson for LinkedIn also declined to comment on this aspect. It is noteworthy that Microsoft's gaming business, which includes Xbox, Activision Blizzard, and ZeniMax, recently surpassed Windows revenues for the first time, generating $7.1 billion last quarter. However, no potential influence or involvement of this successful gaming division in LinkedIn's new venture has been confirmed.

Insights

Gaming is a popular strategy to boost user engagement

The integration of games into non-gaming platforms is a common strategy to increase user engagement. Puzzle-based casual games, in particular, have proven popular among mobile users. The New York Times, for instance, acquired the viral game Wordle in 2022 and reported that millions continue to play it. However, not all gaming ventures have been successful. Facebook shut down its standalone gaming app in 2022 due to declining usage and has since shifted its focus toward mixed reality experiences.

Facts

LinkedIn's history of diversifying features for user engagement

LinkedIn has a history of introducing new features to enhance user engagement and relevance. The platform has previously ventured into online education, professional development, publishing, and news operations. It has also incorporated more video tools and courted creators and influencers to increase its appeal. The introduction of gaming is the latest in a series of efforts by LinkedIn to adapt popular tools for its audience with a focus on the world of work, further diversifying its offerings.