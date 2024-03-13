Next Article

The music videos will not be available to free users

Spotify introduces music videos for Premium subscribers in 11 countries

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 04:18 pm Mar 13, 2024

What's the story Spotify, the popular music streaming platform, has introduced a new feature that allows users to watch music videos on the mobile, desktop, and TV apps. This feature is currently in beta and available in 11 select markets including Brazil, Colombia, Germany, Italy, Kenya, Netherlands, Indonesia, Poland, Philippines, Sweden and the UK. The decision on these specific markets was based on factors such as market size and local content support availability.

Requirements

Premium subscription required for music video access

To access the new music video feature, users must have an active premium subscription on Spotify. The music videos are not available to free users who can use platforms like YouTube for this purpose. The feature is integrated into the "Now Playing" screen, allowing users to switch from audio to video with a simple tap on a button.

The functioning

Spotify's music video feature: How it works

The music video feature on Spotify is designed to provide a seamless user experience. When a song with a corresponding music video is playing, users can tap the "Switch to Video" button to start the video from the beginning. The video replaces the album artwork and can be viewed in full screen by rotating the phone to landscape. Users can switch back to audio-only mode by tapping on "Switch to Audio".

Expansion

Spotify's plans for expanding music video catalog

Initially, Spotify will offer a limited number of music videos. However, the company has now secured distribution rights to include more videos in the future. According to Sten Garmark, Spotify's VP Global Head of Consumer Experience, the initial beta rollout includes a wide variety of genres and artists across their launch markets. The company aims to expand its catalog of music videos and increase the availability in more countries over time.