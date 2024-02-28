Next Article

Google TV rolls out redesigned homescreen for convenience of users

What's the story Google TV is rolling out a fresh homescreen look, complete with circular app icons and other enhancements, as revealed on Google's support forums. This makeover, which was hinted at a few months back, aims to improve user experience by showcasing more apps simultaneously and offering easier access to free live TV channels. The update is anticipated to reach all devices within the next few months.

New features in the homescreen redesign

The revamped homescreen brings several updates, such as a dedicated button for effortlessly reordering apps. In the past, users had to navigate a separate UI and long-press the select button to rearrange applications. Moreover, an "add apps" button has been introduced for installing new apps, though it's uncertain if it links to the Play Store or opens the "Apps" tab. The "Your Apps" row now includes "reorder" and "add apps" buttons for improved organization and simpler access to new apps.

Access to free live TV channels improved

Google has also incorporated a new shortcut app for accessing free live TV channels on the redesigned homescreen. Instead of being limited to the "Live" tab, this shortcut app will appear in the "Your Apps" row, giving users a more convenient way to enjoy live TV content. This feature was previously added to Android TV, and its presence in the Google TV homescreen revamp highlights Google's dedication to enhancing user experience across its platforms.

Google TV is not the only one to get a redesign. The tech giant has also tweaked the look for Search settings on the web. All options are now consolidated within the account menu. This is in line with Material 3 design principles.