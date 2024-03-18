Next Article

It is currently accessible to premium subscribers on Android

Truecaller's new AI feature will block all spam calls

By Akash Pandey 12:56 pm Mar 19, 202412:56 pm

What's the story Truecaller has unveiled an innovative feature called 'Max,' which leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to identify and block spam calls. Exclusive to premium subscribers on Android, this update blocks all calls that do not originate from a verified contact or those flagged as potential spam by the AI. Prior to this, call blocking relied on numbers in Truecaller's database and users' individual screening efforts.

Availability

AI feature seeks to drive premium subscriptions

The launch of the AI feature comes at a crucial time for Truecaller, following a 4% year-on-year revenue decline in Q4. The company anticipates that the enhanced spam protection will incentivize more users to opt for its premium tiers, priced between $9.99 per month and $99.99 per year. The AI feature forms part of Truecaller's strategy to automate more processes and minimize the need for active user involvement.

Concerns

It may temporarily block legitimate businesses

While the primary goal of Truecaller's new Max feature is to block spam calls, it may unintentionally block legitimate businesses as well. Users are alerted about this possibility by the app. However, as the AI tool accumulates data on spam calls over time, it's expected to become more accurate. Kunal Dua, VP (Search) at Truecaller stated that users can unblock a number if it was mistakenly flagged as spam by the call filtering tool.

Facts

Truecaller's AI feature demonstrates confidence in spam detection

Despite potential hiccups, Truecaller stands firm in its belief in the AI's capacity to differentiate between spam and legitimate calls. Dua asserted that if a number is flagged as spam, there is a "very, very high probability, 99.999 times out of 100" that it is indeed a spam call. Users can access this new feature by updating their Truecaller app to v13.58 or later and navigating through Settings > Block.

Details

Why Truecaller's AI feature excludes iOS

The cutting-edge AI feature is currently only available to Android users. Apple's policies prevent Truecaller and similar caller ID services from automatically blocking calls based on spam status on its iOS platform. Consequently, iPhone users receive a more basic service from Truecaller, which is built around Apple's CallKit. Despite these limitations, Truecaller managed to roll out live caller ID support for iOS last year, albeit in a restricted form.