The phone boasts an IP69 rating, perfect for off-the-grid escapades

This Android smartphone has 28,000mAh battery, a 94-day standby time

By Akash Pandey 03:03 pm Feb 26, 202403:03 pm

What's the story At MWC 2024, France-based Avenir Telecom unveiled the Energizer Hard Case P28K. It is a smartphone sporting a colossal 28,000mAh battery, a significant upgrade from the brand's previous 18,000mAh model. The P28K's battery is said to last a week with regular use. Slated for an October 2024 launch, the phone will retail at €249.99 (nearly Rs. 22,440) in the global markets, excluding the US.

Next Article

Highlights

It includes a modest set of specifications

The Hard Case P28K is quite hefty, measuring 27.8mm thick and weighing 570g, over triple the thickness and weight of an iPhone 15. Despite its bulk, the phone offers modest specs, such as a MediaTek MT6789 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ LCD screen. Running on Android 14, it features three rear cameras and supports fast-charging up to 33W, although Avenir Telecom hasn't revealed the charging time.

Prowess

The device offers 122 hours of talk time

The Energizer Hard Case P28K offers an impressive talk time of 122 hours (over five days) and a standby time of up to 2,252 hours (nearly 94 days). It is ideal for those needing a sturdy device that can endure harsh environments and limited access to charging points. However, its size and weight may not appeal to users seeking a more streamlined smartphone option.