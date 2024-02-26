It is expected to be a conventional feature flip phone rather than a smartphone

By Akash Pandey 02:04 pm Feb 26, 202402:04 pm

What's the story HMD Global, known for selling Nokia-branded phones, is teaming up with Mattel to launch a Barbie-themed flip phone in July, as announced by the brand at MWC. Alongside this news, HMD has revealed plans for a new Nokia retro feature phone, an HMD-branded smartphone, and an early development platform called "HMD Fusion." Adam Ferguson, HMD's global head of insight, has confirmed that the Barbie phone would be an entirely new device. Its pricing and specifications are yet to be announced.

HMD's multi-brand strategy and collaboration with Mattel

The partnership with Mattel is part of HMD's multi-brand strategy announced in September. The Finnish company, now calling itself "Human Mobile Devices," aims to expand beyond Nokia-branded products and collaborate with "exciting new partners." Ferguson shared that Mattel is the first of these partners, with more "massive, and triple-A" partnerships in the works. HMD is expected to introduce several other devices under collaboration.

HMD-branded smartphone and an iconic revival

HMD is set to release its own-branded smartphone this summer. This follows leaked images of a smartphone resembling HMD's Nokia phones but featuring an HMD logo instead of Nokia's. Ferguson denied any decrease in Nokia's popularity, explaining that the multi-brand strategy allows HMD to explore more opportunities. Additionally, HMD plans to "bring back an iconic phone this summer," similar to its retro revivals of the Nokia 3310 and Nokia 8110.

HMD Fusion: A DIY platform for tinkerers

HMD Fusion is a new smartphone-style device designed as a DIY platform for tinkerers. It aims to provide Raspberry Pi-like tinkering possibilities in a smartphone form factor with a built-in screen and battery. The device has six pogo pins on the back to attach hardware accessories and runs Android with an unlocked bootloader. HMD envisions users and businesses customizing the device to suit their needs, like creating outfits for medical testing or streaming accessories with high-quality microphones and stream controls.