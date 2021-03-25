-
HMD Global releases Android 11 update for Nokia 3.2Last updated on Mar 25, 2021, 12:04 am
-
HMD Global has started rolling out Android 11 update for the Nokia 3.2 model in multiple countries, including India.
As per the changelog, the firmware brings chat bubbles, one-time permissions, a dedicated conversations section, and some Google Play system updates related to security and privacy fixes.
It also bumps up the Android security patch level to March 2021.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Information
Everything to know about the update
-
The Android 11 update for Nokia 3.2 carries version number 3.140 and has a download size of 1.43GB. It is currently seeding in select countries and will reach other regions by March 28. To manually check for the update, go to Settings > System Updates.
-
Design and display
Nokia 3.0 sports an HD+ LCD display
-
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Nokia 3.2 features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it offers a single camera and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset bears a 6.26-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is offered in Black and Steel color options.
-
Information
The phone offers a 5MP selfie camera
-
The Nokia 3.2 packs a single 13MP (f/2.2) rear camera along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it offers a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera. The rear camera supports 1080p video recording at 30fps.
-
Internals
It is fueled by a Snapdragon 429 processor
-
The Nokia 3.2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 chipset, paired with up to 3GB of RAM and up to 32GB of storage.
Under the hood, it packs a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging support and is now upgradeable to Android 11.
For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.