Last updated on Mar 25, 2021, 12:04 am

HMD Global has started rolling out Android 11 update for the Nokia 3.2 model in multiple countries, including India. As per the changelog, the firmware brings chat bubbles, one-time permissions, a dedicated conversations section, and some Google Play system updates related to security and privacy fixes. It also bumps up the Android security patch level to March 2021. Here's our roundup.

Everything to know about the update

The Android 11 update for Nokia 3.2 carries version number 3.140 and has a download size of 1.43GB. It is currently seeding in select countries and will reach other regions by March 28. To manually check for the update, go to Settings > System Updates.

Design and display Nokia 3.0 sports an HD+ LCD display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Nokia 3.2 features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it offers a single camera and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.26-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is offered in Black and Steel color options.

Information The phone offers a 5MP selfie camera

The Nokia 3.2 packs a single 13MP (f/2.2) rear camera along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it offers a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera. The rear camera supports 1080p video recording at 30fps.

Internals It is fueled by a Snapdragon 429 processor