WhatsApp to soon offer voice transcription feature for Android users

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 02:25 pm Mar 20, 202402:25 pm

What's the story WhatsApp is working on a fresh feature for Android users—the transcription of voice messages. This function, which converts voice messages into written text, has been part of the iPhone version of WhatsApp since last year. It is designed to streamline communication and make it more accessible, especially in situations where playing voice messages may not be feasible. This development was spotted in the code of the latest beta version, hinting that it could soon be available for Android users.

Technical details

Details of the voice transcription feature

The voice message transcription feature will necessitate users to download an extra 150MB of files for activation. The transcriptions are anticipated to be end-to-end encrypted and will be processed directly on the user's device using speech recognition technology. This approach safeguards user privacy while improving accessibility, particularly beneficial for those with hearing difficulties or in noisy environments where audio playback might not be practical.

Launch date

Exact launch timeline remains uncertain

The precise launch date for the voice message transcription feature on WhatsApp for Android is still uncertain. However, its forthcoming debut is viewed as a substantial upgrade to the platform's accessibility and user-friendliness. The new feature will enable users to interact more efficiently across various situations and conditions, bolstering WhatsApp's standing as a top-tier messaging platform worldwide.