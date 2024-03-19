Next Article

Each code has a lifespan of just 24 hours

Garena Free Fire MAX codes for today: How to redeem

By Akash Pandey 09:47 am Mar 19, 202409:47 am

What's the story Garena Free Fire MAX, a leading gaming platform, has unveiled a new set of redeem codes for March 19. These codes grant players access to exclusive in-game items that are typically only available for purchase. The rewards include diamonds, skins, characters, emotes, and weapons. However, each code has a lifespan of just 24 hours and cannot be used again once activated by a user.

Details

Check out codes for March 19

The redeem codes rolled out by Garena Free Fire MAX for today are: F9W1V4X6M7F3P8LD, F3Z8D5N1P6M7Q2VB, F7K3H1X6R8DM5G9V, F6F4X8M2W9PN5G3R F5R9M3V8D6H1W7CJ, F2N7G4W9M1X63PBF, F4L8H2N6T1F75W3G, F9R3W2F8D5K7M1XN F6V9H2N3Q5R8M1YF, F4K7F9L2W6P3H8XN, F5T7C1R3P8Z6N4QH, F8Q5C2V7W3N4P1MF F1G6L3R8X2N4M7TF, F7K2T9R5M8P3V6NF, F3W1J4G9N7M5T8XC, F7G2N8J4M9D6P1QW F3V5J1L9G4C8F2XW, F2M8C6T4L9N7W1XQ, F1W3G7M6T4X9N8RV, F8D2W4N7R1J5F3QH

Redemption process

How to unlock in-game items?

To claim exclusive rewards, gamers should navigate to the official redemption site. Players must first ensure they're logged into their official account and not any guest account. After verifying their registered social media credentials, they can input a code from the provided list onto the webpage. By clicking "OK" to finalize the redemption process, the rewards will be dispatched to their in-game mailbox within a few hours.