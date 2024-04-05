Next Article

The gaming console comes in disc and digital versions

Sony PS5 Slim now available via Blinkit starting at ₹45,000

By Akash Pandey 11:59 am Apr 05, 202411:59 am

What's the story Sony recently launched the PlayStation 5 Slim in the Indian market after introducing it in the US last year. Starting today, it is available for purchase via Blinkit and other e-commerce retailers. Interested buyers can acquire the gaming console at ₹54,990 for its disc version, while the digital edition costs ₹44,990. The new device offers a slimmer design and increased storage capacity compared to the standard model while maintaining identical hardware specifications.

Availability

Get your gaming console delivered in 10 minutes

Blinkit, the quick-commerce platform owned by Zomato, is one of the first sellers of the PlayStation 5 Slim. The latest move is part of the company's ongoing strategy to expand its rapid delivery services for consumer electronics. Blinkit customers in select Indian cities including Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai can get their consoles delivered in 10 minutes. Earlier this year, Blinkit collaborated with Samsung for the Galaxy S24 series. The company has also partnered with Unicorn for delivering iPhones.

Comparison

PS5 Slim v/s Regular model: Check differences

The PlayStation 5 Slim presents a more streamlined version of the gaming console. It is 25% lighter than the standard PS5 and also requires approximately 30% less space. For a detailed comparison, the regular PS5 measures 104x390x260mm, whereas the PS5 Slim measures 96x358x216mm. Another notable contrast between the two consoles lies in their storage capacities. The PS5 Slim offers 1TB of built-in storage, whereas the standard PS5 provides 825GB of onboard storage.

Specifications

Take a look at the highlights

The PlayStation 5 Slim packs all the best features of the standard PS5 in a sleek form factor. The gaming console offers 120fps gaming on compatible titles and support for output on 4K or 8K displays. The console supports HDR for more vibrant colors and gets Ray Tracing technology to create more life-like shadows/reflections. Under the hood, the device packs an AMD Ryzen Zen 2 CPU, AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based graphics engine, and 16GB of RAM.