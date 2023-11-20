Sony launches α6700 APS-C mirrorless camera in India: Check features

By Akash Pandey 05:30 pm Nov 20, 202305:30 pm

The camera includes a dedicated AI processing unit

Sony has unveiled its most sophisticated APS-C mirrorless camera, the α6700 (ILCE-6700), which blends elements from the full-frame Alpha and Cinema Line series with the compact design of the α6000 series. The camera boasts a 26MP APS-C back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS sensor, Sony's BIONZ XR processing engine, and 4K recording capabilities at up to 120fps. Mukesh Srivastava, Head of Digital Imaging Business, Sony India, said, "With the introduction of the α6700, Sony remains unwavering in its dedication to empower creators."

It offers advanced features for professional-grade imagery

The α6700 delivers an impressive dynamic range of over 14+ stops and includes the S-Cinetone picture profile for professional-grade movie visuals without requiring color grading. Its sensor provides high sensitivity ranging from ISO 100 to 32000, ensuring minimal noise for both photos and videos. Additionally, the camera integrates Creative Look features for distinctive visual expressions and an AI processing unit for precise Real-Time Recognition AF, allowing for various subject identification and creative versatility.

The camera is compatible with various E-mount lenses

The α6700 is compatible with numerous E-mount lenses, such as the recently released FE 70-200mm F4.0 G Macro OSS II, enhancing shooting capabilities by utilizing 6K-equivalent data for superior 4K video output. Weighing around 493g, it includes a user-friendly vari-angle LCD monitor, touch menu, customizable dials, and optical 5-axis in-body image stabilization. The camera offers a Screen Reader function for audible menu and video playback assistance. Connectivity options encompass support for the Creators' App, enabling easy uploads to cloud services.

What about its pricing and availability?

Emphasizing sustainability, Sony has incorporated recycled plastic in camera bodies and actively minimized environmental impact. The Sony Alpha α6700 can be purchased via the official website, Sony Centers, Alpha Flagship stores, Sony authorized dealers, e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, and major electronic stores throughout India starting today i.e. November 20. On our shores, its price starts at Rs. 1.37 lakh and goes up to Rs. 1.73 lakh.