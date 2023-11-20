Tinder revamps app with profile prompts, personal quizzes, dark mode

Tinder's user interface is also updated with dark mode, among others

Popular dating app Tinder is updating its user profiles to provide more comprehensive information and make it easier to start conversations. The app now includes new features like conversation-starting profile prompts, personal quizzes, and basic info tags. The user interface is also being updated. The app gains new animations and a dark mode that will help lower eye strain when you use the app for a long duration.

Profile prompts inspired by Hinge

The Match Group-owned app introduces profile prompts, allowing users to display prompts and responses like "The key to my heart is," "The first item on my bucket list is," and "Two truths and a lie." This feature takes inspiration from Hinge, another Match-owned app that utilizes similar prompts. Tinder's Chief Product Officer Mark Van Ryswyk said, "With these new profile and discovery features, it's never been that easy and fun to share what makes you unique."

Quizzes and info tags for better connections

Tinder users can now create a quiz about themselves for potential matches to learn more about them. This question-and-answer approach is also employed by other dating apps like Hatched. The app now lets users share basic information through profile tags, like hobbies, pets, drinking habits and astrological signs—a feature reminiscent of competitor Bumble. Last month, Tinder introduced a feature enabling friends to act as matchmakers by viewing and suggesting potential matches.