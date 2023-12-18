Xiaomi HyperOS debuts globally in Q1 2024: Check compatible devices

Xiaomi HyperOS debuts globally in Q1 2024: Check compatible devices

HyperOS was first introduced with Xiaomi 14 series in late October

Xiaomi has announced the global rollout timeline for its new in-house operating system, HyperOS. It was first introduced during the Xiaomi 14 series launch event in late October. The company confirmed that select Xiaomi and Redmi devices will receive the HyperOS update in the first quarter of 2024. HyperOS has been available in China for quite some time now.

List of eligible devices for HyperOS update

The devices that will receive HyperOS include Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13 Ultra, Xiaomi 13T, Xiaomi 13T Pro, Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12S, and Xiaomi Pad 6. POCO F5 will be the first POCO device to get the update, as confirmed by the company. While the exact launch date remains unknown, POCO promised to share information for other devices later. Owners of older devices will have to wait for their turn to experience the new operating system.

A roundup of key HyperOS features

HyperOS brings new features along with performance, security, and connectivity enhancements. It allows device switching, remote access to data and apps, faster app load times, and smoother animations. It also includes AI features like AI-based text capture from photos, speech generation, and image search. The update supports smart connectivity with Xiaomi HyperConnect and Hypermind, which allows the smartphone's rear camera to be used as a webcam. HyperOS replaces Xiaomi's MIUI, which has been around for 13 years now.