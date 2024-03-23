Next Article

Cook's visit to China comes at a time of rocky relations between the US and China

Apple intensifies research initiatives in China amid declining market position

By Akash Pandey 03:19 pm Mar 23, 202403:19 pm

What's the story Apple plans to amplify its research initiatives in China, as announced by CEO Tim Cook during his trip to the nation. In a dialog with Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, Cook outlined the company's strategy to augment resources for practical research in Shanghai. The objective is to fortify Apple's foothold in sectors like supply chain management, R&D, and retail. China plays a critical role in Apple's business. The latest move comes as the company witnesses sales drop and increased market competition.

Cook reaffirms Apple's dedication to China

Although the exact details of the investment remain undisclosed, Cook reaffirmed Apple's dedication to enhancing its footprint in China. "We are continuing to invest in China, in the supply chain, in R&D, and in our stores," Cook declared during his discussion with Wentao. His visit aligns with the forthcoming China Development Forum in Beijing, where he is slated to join a cadre of international executives.

Apple unveiled new flagship store in Shanghai

During his trip, Cook inaugurated a new Apple store located in central Shanghai. This signifies the company's 57th establishment in China and its eighth in Shanghai. The store is strategically positioned opposite Shanghai's renowned Jing'an Temple and stands as Apple's second-largest flagship store worldwide, second only to its Fifth Avenue location in New York City.

Hurdles and falling iPhone sales

Apple has witnessed a 24% slump in iPhone sales during the initial six weeks of the year in China. Reacting to this downturn, Wang conveyed China's readiness to cooperate with the United States to cultivate a stable commercial environment for both American and Chinese businesses. Despite fierce competition from local brands like Huawei, Cook maintains a positive outlook on Apple's prospects in China and promises significant investments.

Cook connects with Chinese public via social media

Prior to the inauguration of the new flagship store, Cook launched a public relations drive on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. He shared a video montage showcasing him exploring Shanghai's Bund area and dining with Chinese actor Zheng Kai. "I'm always so happy to be back in this remarkable city," he penned, expressing his affection for Shanghai.