Apple to announce new iPads, MacBook models this month

By Akash Pandey 10:46 am Mar 04, 202410:46 am

What's the story Apple is set to unveil new products at some point between March and April, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The company is expected to introduce new iPad Pro models, iPad Air, and MacBook Air models, along with Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil accessories for select iPads. MacRumors has claimed that Apple "plans to announce new products with press releases on its website this week." Although specific products remained undisclosed, new iPads, Macs, and accessories are anticipated.

No launch event for upcoming products

Gurman reports that Apple doesn't intend to host a conventional event to launch the products. Instead, the company plans to unveil them "on its website" through "a series of online videos and marketing campaigns."

M3-powered iPad Pro models are expected

The expected announcements include two new iPad Pro models with an M3 chip. These devices will also sport a slimmer design, landscape-oriented front camera, a revamped rear camera system and possibly MagSafe wireless charging. Additionally, two new iPad Air models with the M2 chip are awaited, featuring a first-ever 12.9-inch model. A new Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro with a larger trackpad is also predicted, as well as at least one new Apple Pencil.

MacBook Air models and other accessories

Rumors suggest that new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models with M3 chip will also be announced, featuring Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. While not confirmed, a new color option for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus is probable based on past trends. New color options for iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands are also expected.

New Apple TV, HomePod, iPhone SE expected later this year

There are rumors about a new Apple TV and a HomePod with a screen launching in the first half of 2024, but their readiness is uncertain. Similarly, CADs for a fourth-gen iPhone SE have surfaced, but its release timeframe remains unclear.