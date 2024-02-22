The Chinese vessel will map the seabed in the Indian Ocean region

Chinese 'research vessel' to arrive in Male amid India-Maldives tensions

What's the story Amid escalating tensions between India and the Maldives, a Chinese research vessel—Xiang Yang Hong 03—is set to dock in the Maldivian capital Male on Thursday. The 4,300-ton ship is making its way to the strategically important Indian Ocean Region (IOR), where it will map the ocean floor. Indian Navy officials have repeatedly objected to the presence of Chinese vessels in the strategically significant area.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The development comes as the Maldivian government has vowed to bolster the archipelago's ties with China. In contrast, Indo-Maldives relations have hit rock bottom. While it's unclear how the docking of Xiang Yang Hong 03 in Male will impact these relations, it underscores the growing importance of maritime security in the IOR. An American think tank last month stated that the Chinese Navy could "leverage the insights gained from these missions" for the deployment of naval forces there.

India's concern

Concerns over Chinese vessel's presence in Indian Ocean region

The arrival of Xiang Yang Hong 03 has sparked concerns among Indian Navy officials, who believe that the vessel's activities could have strategic implications. The Indian Ocean is a key trade route and holds significant geopolitical importance. The presence of a Chinese "research vessel" in these waters has raised eyebrows, as it could potentially affect regional security dynamics. Notably, Chinese vessels have a reputation of breaching maritime borders to gather strategic data.

Details

Xiang Yang Hong 03 collecting data for Chinese government

The Xiang Yang Hong 03 vessel is owned by a research institute that directly reports to China's natural resource ministry. The civilian ship spent over three weeks surveying waters just outside the exclusive economic zones of India, the Maldives and Sri Lanka. China's foreign ministry has said research by the vessel was "exclusively" for peaceful purposes and to benefit science. However, the Indian Navy has pointed out that the ship could be used for dual purposes-civilian and military.

Maldives

Indian troops to leave Maldives by May: President Muizzu

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, in February, told the parliament that the island nation will not allow "any country to interfere with or undermine their sovereignty." Addressing the first parliamentary session this year, Muizzu said that Male and New Delhi have agreed that Indian troops will leave the archipelago by May 10. Ever since his election, Muizzu has focused on the withdrawal of Indian troops from the Maldives and bolstering ties with China.