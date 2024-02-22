Five people have died in the accident

Five dead as cargo ship collides with bridge in China

By Riya Baibhawi 07:01 pm Feb 22, 2024

What's the story A cargo ship collided with a bridge in Guangzhou, China on Thursday, leaving five people dead and one crew member injured, Reuters reported. Initial investigation revealed that the accident caused a section of the Lixinsha bridge to collapse, sending five vehicles off the bridge and into the water or onto the empty cargo ship below. China's state television showed footage of the vessel wedged between two bridge pillars with a significant gap in the two-lane bridge above it.

Accident details

4 vehicles knocked off the bridge

The freighter was en route from Foshan to Guangzhou when it struck the Lixinsha Bridge around 5:30 am local time. State broadcaster CCTV reported that the boat "came into contact with... the bridge pillars, causing the roadway above to collapse." Four vehicles, including a bus with only its driver, a van, and an electric motorbike were knocked off the bridge. Five people—the bus driver, motorbike rider, and three others from the van—lost their lives in the accident.

Twitter Post

Visual: Ship collides with bridge in China

Probe underway

Captain arrested, rescue underway

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the crash, but the barge's owner has reportedly been brought under "control." Meanwhile, a separate report in Beijing News, stated that the captain of the cargo ship has been arrested. More than 100 emergency workers, including six divers and about 15 boats and salvage vessels, are involved in the ongoing rescue operation, authorities said.

Lixinsha bridge

Anti-collision work on bridge delayed

According to reports, work to strengthen the Lixinsha Bridge—which connects residents to Zhongshan and Shenzhen via land—began in 2022 due to safety concerns. However, anti-collision and strengthening works have been repeatedly delayed, with the city's transportation department marking the end of August 2024 for completion of the latest extension. To note, Guangzhou is a major industrial and manufacturing hub with a dense network of shipping routes.