Apple's latest update fixes QR code scanning issue on iPads

By Akash Pandey 03:26 pm Mar 24, 202403:26 pm

What's the story Apple recently rolled out the iPadOS 17.4 update, which inadvertently affected the QR code scanning capability of specific iPad models. Per Apple's support document, the impacted devices were the iPad (7th-gen), iPad (6th-gen), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd-gen), and iPad Pro 10.5-inch. This glitch interfered with both the Camera app and any third-party apps that rely on the camera for QR code scanning. To rectify this problem, Apple has launched iPadOS 17.4.1, which reinstates the scanning feature on the affected devices.

Update to resolve QR code scanning problem

To download the iPadOS 17.4.1 update, navigate to Settings > General > Software Update. At the time of launch, Apple did not disclose the specific issues these updates would tackle but mentioned that "Details [were] coming soon."

Temporary fix for the issue

In light of the QR code scanning problem, Apple also suggested a temporary fix using Code Scanner feature in the Control Center. Users can activate this feature by going to Settings > Control Center and clicking on the green "Insert button" adorned with a plus symbol next to Code Scanner. A downward swipe from the right corner opens the Control Center, where users can select Code Scanner and align their device so that the QR code is visible on screen.