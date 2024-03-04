Next Article

The purpose of the back display remains unclear

Apple patent hints at futuristic all-glass iMac with dual screens

By Akash Pandey 03:24 pm Mar 04, 202403:24 pm

What's the story Apple has updated its patent for an all-glass iMac, which now includes a double-sided display, as reported by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. This intriguing design has sparked curiosity and speculation about its design and potential uses. It's uncertain whether Apple intends to venture beyond "safe" designs, but this kind of innovation could potentially invigorate the stagnant sales of the iMac.

Possible use case

Twin displays could allow for better collaboration

The addition of a full backside display is one of the most interesting updates to Apple's iMac patent. The purpose of this add-on is still unclear, but it could potentially allow two users to work on the iMac at the same time from opposite sides of a table or desk. Other possible uses include playing video games where players face each other in racing or war games.

Insights

Future Apple project expectations

Following Apple's shutdown of its $10 billion car project, investors and consumers expect the company to refocus on other innovations including all-glass iMacs, hybrid iPad notebooks, HomePods with cameras and displays, and more affordable Vision Pro. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that Apple is currently exploring different wearable designs, including smart glasses, camera-equipped AirPods, and even a smart ring.