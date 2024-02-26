Apple is exploring various form factors for future wearable products

Apple considering making smart glasses, fitness ring, camera-enabled AirPods

By Akash Pandey 01:03 pm Feb 26, 202401:03 pm

What's the story Apple is dabbling in various wearable designs, including smart glasses, camera-equipped AirPods, and even a smart ring, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Sharing the information via his Power On newsletter, Gurman states that these early-stage projects give us a glimpse into the possible future of Apple's Wearables division. The idea is to bring AI and health features to users in a seamless way through a multi-modal voice-and-image AI system.

Next Article

Wearable initiatives

Exploring future wearable ideas

Apple's smart glasses could be akin to the Amazon Echo Frames or the Meta Ray-Bans, providing smart audio and AI functionalities. Gurman also revealed that the company is exploring the possibility of integrating cameras into the AirPods earbuds, which could potentially eliminate the need for a standalone smart glasses product entirely. Besides, Apple is also toying with the idea of a smart ring as a finger-worn health-sensing device. This alternative would cater to those who find Apple Watch too bulky.

More concrete idea

AirPods with cameras could soon become a reality

While the development of the smart glasses and ring is still in the "early discussions" phase, the AirPods with cameras project appears to be slightly more advanced in its planning. Gurman says Apple's project, codenamed B798, began last year and focuses on integrating low-resolution camera sensors into AirPods. This technology would allow users to take photos of their surroundings and receive assistance in their daily lives.

Information

Market-ready products not expected anytime soon

While these projects are still in the early stages, they showcase Apple's dedication to expanding its wearable product line. However, it's important to remember that these initiatives are still in their infancy, and we shouldn't expect market-ready products anytime soon.

Under development

Foldable iPad is also in the works

According to DigiTimes, Apple is actively engaged in developing a new kind of foldable device that could manifest as either a notebook or a tablet. This aligns with previous rumors suggesting that Apple may be exploring the idea of a foldable iPad prior to venturing into a foldable iPhone. The report indicates that design-related decisions are nearing finalization, after which Apple will commence manufacturing the device in one of its advanced factories in China.