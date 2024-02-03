Apple could extend the use of new tech beyond Vision Pro and Maps

By Akash Pandey 11:43 pm Feb 03, 2024

What's the story Apple is reportedly gearing up to acquire Brighter AI, a German start-up specializing in anonymizing facial and license plate data, per 9to5Mac. This move aims to enhance privacy features on its Vision Pro mixed reality headset by reducing the chances of capturing identifiable information in public photos or videos. Apple's pursuit of Brighter AI aligns with its commitment to protecting personal data while maintaining image quality.

Brighter AI's deep natural anonymization technology

Brighter AI provides cutting-edge AI technology for anonymizing data without blurring and modifying images so subjects remain unidentifiable yet retain their natural appearance. The company's Deep Natural Anonymization 2.0 technology has broad potential across various products, which could allow Apple to expand its use beyond the Vision Pro and Apple Maps. Brighter AI, established in 2017, last received investor funding in February 2023.

Apple's existing measures

Apple already uses technology to blur faces and license plates in Apple Maps imagery, adhering to its image collection policy that safeguards individuals' privacy captured during the mapping process. In 2015, Apple conducted a series of test drives across the US and Europe to fine-tune its image-blurring techniques. The company opted not to release the collected imagery but rather utilized it to refine its blurring techniques for faces and license plates.

Vision Pro and privacy concerns

Recording footage with an iPhone typically doesn't entail worries like capturing identifiable information in photos/videos captured in public. However, the Vision Pro could introduce these concerns, as it has the capability to record video more covertly compared to smartphones. The latest development could prove advantageous, making photo/video capture even more inconspicuous while bolstering privacy features. Notably, Vision Pro does incorporate a subtle visual indicator on the front panel when capturing media.