Details

SAP to ensure that employees headcount remains unchanged

By the end of 2024, SAP expects its headcount to remain "similar to the current levels." At present, it has over 105,000 employees. The restructuring will affect operating profit in the first half of 2024. In addition, SAP forecasted its 2024 cloud revenue to be between €17-17.3 billion and updated 2025 outlook, predicting adjusted cloud gross profit of around €16.2 billion. The company's cloud business revenue at the end of 2023 was €13.66 billion, missing its forecast of €14.06 billion.