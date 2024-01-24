Details

eBay job cuts a part of organizational changes

With the latest round of layoffs, focusing on implementing organizational adjustments to streamline teams, enhance the overall experience, and better serve customers worldwide. "While we are making progress against our strategy, our overall headcount and expenses have outpaced the growth of our business," the company said in a statement. "To address this, we're implementing organizational changes that align and consolidate certain teams to improve the end-to-end experience, and better meet the needs of our customers around the world."

Growing troubles

eBay's financial troubles and legal issues

eBay recently agreed to pay a $3 million felony fine to a couple in Massachusetts on harassment and surveillance charges. The victims, Ina and David Steiner, were targeted for publishing a newsletter criticizing eBay's business practices. Frustrated by the negative coverage, seven employees, including senior executives, sent the couple online threats, conducted surveillance at their home, and mailed them live spiders, cockroaches, and a funeral wreath.