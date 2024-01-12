eBay fined $3mn after employees send live cockroaches to couple

1/4

Business 2 min read

eBay fined $3mn after employees send live cockroaches to couple

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:37 pm Jan 12, 202412:37 pm

The harassment campaign was led by 7 eBay employees

eBay is set to pay a $3 million fine over a 2019 harassment case, involving a Massachusetts couple who criticized the online marketplace. The US Department of Justice (DOJ) charged eBay with six felony offenses, with Acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy calling the company's actions "absolutely horrific, criminal." The victims, Ina and David Steiner, experienced "pure hell" as a result of the harassment campaign led by seven eBay employees, including some executives.

2/4

Harassment campaign details and charges

The charges against eBay consist of stalking via interstate travel and electronic communications services, witness tampering, and obstruction of justice. The employees targeted the Steiners, who ran an e-commerce newsletter critical of eBay. They sent online threats, conducted surveillance at their home, and mailed disturbing items like a bloody pig mask, live insects (spiders and cockroaches), a funeral wreath, and a book about coping with a spouse's death.

3/4

Legal troubles for eBay

Back in 2022, former eBay Security Director James Baugh, and ex-Director of Global Resiliency, David Harville, were sentenced to prison. The other five employees were also charged. Now, as part of a deferred prosecution agreement, the DOJ has ordered eBay to employ a corporate compliance monitor for three years. The company has also been directed to "make extensive enhancements to its compliance program."

4/4

New headache for the company

eBay CEO Jamie Iannone stated that the company "takes responsibility for the misconduct of its former employees" and is dedicated to maintaining high ethical standards. However, this may not be the end of eBay's legal issues. The Steiners filed a lawsuit against eBay and ex-CEO Devin Wenig in 2021, over allegations of intimidation, threats to kill, torture, stalking, and silencing them. In December last year, a judge ruled that the couple's case could proceed.