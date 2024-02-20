Samsung announces audio upgrades for TVs, phones, and tablets
Samsung has announced expanded support for various audio technologies, such as 360 Audio, Auracast, and Auto Switch, in a blog post. Starting later this month, these updates will be rolled out for the Galaxy Buds 2, Buds FE, and Buds 2 Pro. The company's smartphones, tablets, and televisions are also getting a bevy of audio improvements. Let's have a look.
Auracast support expansion
Auracast, a Bluetooth feature that enables one device to send audio to multiple endpoints, will be available on more Samsung devices. Those with Samsung's One UI 6.1 and above, like Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, and Galaxy S23 series smartphones, as well as Tab S9 tablets, can broadcast Auracast streams. Devices running One UI 5.1.1 like Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, M54 5G handsets, and Tab Active 5 5G and Tab S9 FE tablets, can receive Auracast broadcasts.
Real-time translation and 360 Audio
The Galaxy S24 series will offer real-time translation, playing translated audio through Galaxy Buds when connected to the phone. The person being spoken to will hear the translation via the phone's speaker. Additionally, Samsung is extending its support for 360 Audio to select Neo OLED and QLED TVs. This surround sound technology utilizes head tracking to make audio seem like it's coming from the screen's direction and is currently available on some Samsung phones and tablets.
Auto switch feature for laptops
Samsung's Auto Switch feature automatically changes a Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Bluetooth connection between certain Samsung TVs or tablets and a smartphone during a call. It will now include support for Galaxy Book laptops with Samsung's One UI 6.0 software. This enables users to effortlessly switch between devices without manually adjusting the Bluetooth connection.