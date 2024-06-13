Next Article

LGBTQ+ film representation increases, TV depicts a decline: Luminate report

What's the story Shows and film executives are increasingly trying to increase diversity on-screen. But, how successful are they? A recent report by Luminate has shown an increase in LGBTQ+ representation in films during 2023, while TV series saw a decrease, reported Deadline. The report also noted a drop in shows featuring Black actors. Interestingly, projects led by women had an average of 12% more diverse casts than those directed by men between 2021 and 2023.

Luminate's report sheds light on entertainment diversity progress

Luminate's Entertainment Diversity Progress Report analyzed changes in representation for traditionally underrepresented groups from 2021 to 2023. To note, the study focused on scripted, live-action projects from the United States, the UK, and Canada only. Mark Hoebich, EVP at Luminate, stated that the report aims to "shed a light on the progress Hollywood is and is not making regarding inclusion and representation."

Strikes in 2023 impact representation in TV/Digital series

The Luminate report also found that due to fewer overall series resulting from dual Hollywood strikes in 2023, many underrepresented groups saw a decrease in representation on TV/Digital series. However, representation in films remained steady or increased compared to 2022. When women were given directorial roles or created TV shows during this period, their projects had an average of 12% and 9% more diverse casts respectively than those led by men.

Latin/Hispanic representation lags in film and TV

The report identified a significant disparity between the US demographic composition and representation in film and TV/Digital series, particularly among the Latin/Hispanic population. Despite constituting about 19% of the US population, their representation in key roles both on screen and behind the scenes is lacking. Interestingly, there were more Indigenous series creators than Latin/Hispanic creators in 2023, but their representation was only 8% and 7% respectively.

Lily Gladstone got a special mention in the report

The report also adds how Lily Gladstone etched her name in golden letters in the annals of Hollywood. It says, "[She] made history when she was nominated for an Oscar in the Best Lead Actress category for [playing] Mollie Burkhart in Killers of the Flower Moon, marking the first time in its 96-year history the Academy nominated a Native American actor in this category." "Her nomination underscores the importance of diverse storytelling and the inclusion of authentic voices in entertainment."

Superhero projects face challenges despite embracing diversity

While superhero projects are increasingly embracing diversity, they are facing higher cancellation rates on screen and diminishing audiences in theaters, according to the report. Separately, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which faced backlash in 2015 from the #OscarsSoWhite movement, has made strides in diversifying its membership and Oscar nominations. However, the report emphasizes that there is still a large amount of work to be done.