Dev Patel's 'Monkey Man' gets OTT release; India premiere unclear

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:59 pm Jun 07, 202405:59 pm

What's the story The internationally acclaimed action thriller, Monkey Man, directed by Dev Patel, is set to release on OTT platforms. The film will be available for streaming two months after its successful theatrical run. The announcement of the OTT release date has brought joy to fans who either missed the theatrical release or prefer watching at home. There's no news about its release in India, theatrical or otherwise.

Streaming details

Peacock TV to premiere 'Monkey Man' in June

Monkey Man is scheduled to premiere on Peacock TV, an American video streaming service, starting June 14, 2024. Fans can also look forward to an early digital release three days prior on June 11. Since Peacock TV's content is available on JioCinema in India, it can be expected to stream Monkey Man later. The film's narrative, sociopolitical commentary, and gripping action sequences have garnered international acclaim upon its theatrical release.

Extra footage

Additional content to feature in digital release of 'Monkey Man'

The digital release of Monkey Man will include an alternate opening and ending, along with some deleted and extended cuts. This additional content is expected to provide a fresh perspective on the film's narrative. In his directorial debut, Patel has crafted a story inspired by tales from his childhood about a forest villager seeking revenge against authority figures who wronged him.