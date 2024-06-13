Next Article

What's the story Bollywood director and producer, Karan Johar, has approached the Bombay High Court seeking legal action against the creators of a Hindi film titled Shaadi Ke Director Karan aur Johar. The plea requests an urgent stay on the film's release, scheduled for Friday. Johar is seeking a permanent injunction and restraining order to prevent the filmmakers from using his name in their title.

Johar has stated that he has no affiliation with the film or its creators, accusing them of unlawfully using his name in their title. He argues that the title directly references his name, infringing on his personal rights as well as his rights to publicity and privacy. Johar asserts that the filmmakers are exploiting his 'brand name' without permission.

Johar's lawsuit highlights that the film is set for release on June 14, and its promotional materials, including trailers and posters, have already been publicly distributed and shared on social media platforms. "These trailers and posters have caused and are continuing to cause irreparable loss and damage to the goodwill and reputation of Johar," the suit stated.

Written and directed by Singh Sahab, Shaadi Ke Director Karan aur Johar is about two wedding planners named Karan and Johar who have to deal with several eccentric and over-the-top clients to stage high-end weddings. It is being pegged as a "Bollywood comedy (that) will keep you entertained from start to finish." Produced by Sanjay Singh, the film has been edited by Jay Prakash Mehta with Arvindsinh Puvar as the DoP and Shivam Bagchi as the music director.