Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's private wedding plans revealed

Leaked audio invite confirms Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding date

By Isha Sharma 10:24 am Jun 13, 202410:24 am

What's the story Bollywood stars Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are actively preparing for a private wedding ceremony on June 23. Despite maintaining secrecy about their plans, some details have been leaked to the media. Sources close to the couple have revealed that they are opting for a registered marriage instead of an elaborate celebration. They have been in a relationship for the past seven years.

Speculations

There won't be a grand celebration, said a source

A source told Indian Express, "From what I know, they may have already had a registered wedding, or may do so on the morning of June 23. But there's not going to be any elaborative wedding as such, just a party." "Sonakshi is keeping it very private. She has not shared many details about the wedding. But from what we know, they will be celebrating at [the Mumbai-based restaurant] Bastian."

Celebration venue

A leaked audio invite stamped the wedding date

Per reports, guests have been asked to wear "festive and formal" clothes. Earlier this year, Sinha had shared her dream wedding attire, stating, "Whenever I get married, I would like to wear a classic red lehenga." Moreover, a leaked audio invite has been doing rounds on Reddit and X (Twitter) which features the voices of Iqbal and Sinha and has confirmed June 23 as the D-day.

Guest list

Notable guests expected at Sinha-Iqbal wedding

The guest list for Sinha and Iqbal's intimate wedding includes several prominent names from the Bollywood industry. Salman Khan is expected to attend the event with his family. Per reports, he played matchmaker to the couple. Other anticipated attendees include Sinha's Heeramandi director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and co-actors Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sharmin Segal.

Couple's stance

'People are curious': Sinha on the wedding rumors

Despite the ongoing speculation, Sinha and Iqbal have mostly remained tight-lipped about their relationship and wedding plans. In a recent interview with iDiva, Sinha responded to the rumors saying, "People ask me about my marriage more than my parents, so I find that very funny. Now, I am just used to it. It doesn't bother me. People are curious; what can we do about it?"