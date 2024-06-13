Next Article

Karan Oberoi opens up about past relationship with co-actor Mona Singh

By Isha Sharma 10:04 am Jun 13, 202410:04 am

What's the story Some love stories are not meant to be. One such tale is of actor Karan Oberoi and actor Mona Singh, his co-star from the popular TV show Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin. In a candid interview with Siddharth Kannan, Oberoi revealed that despite his intentions to marry her, Singh chose to end their relationship. He reminisced about their romance which began on the set of the show and attributed his feelings for her to the time they spent together.

Beginning

Oberoi on why he fell for her

Oberoi shared, "Our romance began on the set of Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin. If you spend so much time with someone, it is natural to develop affection for them and she is a great actor. She was very chilled out and she had a terrific sense of humor, which I found very appealing." "It was beautiful while it lasted. There are many compulsions due to which you go separate ways but that doesn't mean that you harbor any ill feeling."

Career priority

Oberoi reflected on Singh's career-focused decision

Oberoi further delved into Singh's decision to prioritize her burgeoning career over their relationship. "We suffer when we want other people to be like us. When you don't expect anything from anyone, you won't judge them, and you will be happy." "You don't understand this when you are young, and you take it as a rejection. She wanted to focus on her career, and there is nothing wrong with that."

Heartbreak healing

Oberoi turned to writing post breakup with Singh

Following the breakup, Oberoi found solace in writing as a means to cope with his heartache. He admitted, "You go through a lot of self-loathing for the first 4-5 months... Then you gather yourself... I started writing after my breakup with Mona." He also revealed that they have not met since their separation, owing it to their different schedules. "She was doing television for some time and went somewhere after that. I don't go out much."