By Chanshimla Varah 11:00 am May 24, 202411:00 am

What's the story A 24-year-old Bangladeshi man, Jihad Hawaldar, was arrested in Mumbai for his alleged involvement in the brutal murder of Bangladeshi MP Md. Anwarul Azim Anar. Hawaldar, originally from Bangladesh, is a professional butcher and was staying in Mumbai illegally. Anar had arrived in Kolkata for medical treatment on May 12 and disappeared two days later. His friend reported him missing on May 18, after the MP said he would try to return on May 12 or the following day.

Investigation progress

Suspected mastermind and motive behind the murder

Anar's murder is suspected to have been masterminded by Aktaruzzaman Shahin, a Bangladeshi-born American citizen and long-term friend and business partner of the MP. Authorities believe a business dispute may have been the motive behind the crime. "Anar was strangulated on May 13 within a few hours of entering a duplex at New Town [near Kolkata], which was taken on rent by Shahin," an officer involved in the investigation revealed.

Crime scene

Details emerge on the murder of Bangladeshi lawmaker

According to Crime Investigation Department (CID) sources, the main accused, Shahin, hired Hawaldar two months ago and brought him to Kolkata from Mumbai. Hawladar, who was staying at a hotel near the Kolkata airport, was paid ₹5crore to kill the MP, sources further said. Blood stains were discovered inside a refrigerator at the apartment where Anar was last seen. During questioning, Hawaldar confessed that Anar's body was skinned and cut into small pieces before being disposed of over several days.

Evidence uncovered

CCTV footage reveals key details of the crime

CCTV footage showed Anar entering the New Town premises with three people, including a woman, on May 13. These individuals were later seen leaving the premises on different dates over the next few days. Shahin was also captured entering and leaving the high-end residential campus multiple times before fleeing to Nepal. "He [Shahin] had taken the duplex on rent at over ₹1 lakh per month," an officer said. As of Friday, police were yet to trace his body parts.