'NIA officials attacked villagers, not other way round': Mamata Banerjee

By Chanshimla Varah 03:18 pm Apr 06, 202403:18 pm

What's the story West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the National Investigation Agency (NIA) of attacking women in Bhupatinagar hours after reports surfaced that an NIA team was reportedly attacked by locals during a raid. She alleged that it was the agency that attacked the locals instead. The team was attacked in the early hours of Saturday when they had arrived in Bhupatinagar to investigate a 2022 blast case at a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader's residence.

Chief minister questions timing and legality of NIA visit

Banerjee also questioned the timing of the NIA's visit, asking, "Why did they conduct a raid in the middle of the night? Did they seek permission from the police?" Her argument refutes the claims by the NIA, which had earlier said that the local police station was informed of the raid beforehand but no necessary security measures were implemented. As a result of the attack, one NIA officer was injured, it alleged.

NIA officials attacked following arrests in bomb blast case

The raid was in connection with an explosion at a house in Bhupatinagar on December 3, 2022, which killed three people. Last month, the NIA summoned eight TMC leaders for questioning in relation to the blast. The investigative agency summoned the eight to appear before its agents after they ignored an earlier summons to visit the NIA office on March 28. On Saturday morning, a police official said the NIA had arrested two people in connection with the case.

Banerjee accuses BJP of using central agencies for election gains

Banerjee, who leads the TMC, has accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of using central agencies to influence election results. She called for impartiality from the Election Commission and criticized recent arrests of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren over cases related to excise policy and an alleged land scam. These allegations were made during her election rally in Balurghat, South Dinajpur district.

BJP responds to Banerjee's accusations, claims lawlessness in Bengal

In response to Banerjee's allegations, Amit Malviya, head of BJP's IT cell, claimed that lawlessness prevails in West Bengal under her leadership. He suggested that local police may have been involved in the attack. Two months prior to this incident, Enforcement Directorate officials were also attacked by a mob during a raid at a TMC leader's residence in Sandeshkhali. The TMC leader was later revealed to be Sheikh Shahjahan, who has been arrested for alleged sexual assault and land-grabbing.