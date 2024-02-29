Next Article

Scores have been injured in the protest

'Will cancel passport, visa': Haryana cops tell protesting farmers

By Riya Baibhawi 01:03 pm Feb 29, 202401:03 pm

What's the story The Haryana police are working to cancel passports and visas of "rowdies" for their involvement in breaking barricades and causing disturbances during the farmer protests at the Punjab border. "We would request the ministry and embassy to cancel their visas and passports," Deputy Superintendent of Police Ambala Joginder Sharma said. To recall, the farmers have halted their march after the death of a 22-year-old during protests. They had said they would decide on the next course of action on Thursday.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Haryana Police are making extensive efforts to prevent farmers from entering Delhi. According to the Times of India, at least five farmers have died during the protests at Haryana's Shambhu and Khanauri borders, while 30 security officials have been injured in the violence. The death of 22-year-old farmer, Shubhkaran Singh, has sparked criticism against the police, who have been employing tear gas drones and allegedly also rubber bullets to stem the protests.

Police's statement

Action only against those causing disturbance: Top cop

DSP Singh added that the action is only being taken against those causing disturbances, not all protesters. Authorities have identified these "rowdies" from Punjab through CCTV or drone cameras and videography. Singh said, "We have also taken numerous photographs in which they are seen vandalizing properties and causing disturbances through different means." Police are now reaching out to passport authorities and embassies to initiate the cancelation of passports and visas of those identified using their photos and residential details.

Protesters' allegations

Haryana farmer unions claim restrictions on leaders

Haryana farmer union leaders allege that state police have posted notices on their homes, stating that losses caused to public and private properties during the protests will be recovered by seizing their properties and freezing their bank accounts. Bharatiya Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) Haryana Spokesperson Tejveer Singh told The Indian Express, "Our phones have been put on surveillance... police are visiting our houses because we are protesting against the government."

Government action

Notices on farmer leaders houses

On February 22, notices were placed on the houses of over a dozen farmer union leaders, including BKU (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) President Amarjeet Singh Mohri, Tejveer, core committee member Jai Singh Jalbera, and other farm activists. Many leaders have not visited their homes for over 20 days due to these restrictions, activists said. Haryana police are also identifying "anti-social elements disguised as farmers in the protests" and sending their details to the passport department, reports said.

FIR registered

Murder case filed in Singh's death

On Wednesday night, the Punjab Police filed a murder case against an unidentified person in Singh's death, ending the stalemate with farmers. Farmer leaders had insisted that an FIR be filed before the body is taken for a post-mortem examination. Singh's body is at Rajindra Hospital's mortuary in Patiala and is likely to be cremated on Thursday. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said the body will be taken to the Khanauri border before the cremation.

'Delhi Chalo' protests

Decision on future of farmers' protest likely today

Meanwhile, the decision on the future of the farmers' march is expected on Thursday. The farmers began their "Delhi Chalo" march on February 13 over a set of their demands, including a legal guarantee on minimum support prices. The agitators are also seeking the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations and loan waivers and pensions for farmers and farm laborers. The central government has formed a three-member committee of ministers to engage with farmers, after four rounds of failed negotiations.