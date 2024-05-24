Next Article

Indian film crew shines at Cannes

Day-10 highlights: India competes at Cannes after 30 years

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:14 am May 24, 202411:14 am

What's the story For the first time in three decades, an Indian film crew has graced the red carpet of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival's main competition, Palme d'Or. The team behind Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light brought India into focus as they danced down the red carpet prior to their film screening. The fiction feature tells the story of two nurses from Kerala who share a room in Mumbai and explore their desires during a trip to a beach town.

Star presence

Bollywood actor Aditi Rao Hydari shined bright once again

Bollywood actor Aditi Rao Hydari was also present at the Cannes Film Festival for the screening of L'Amour Ouf (Beating Hearts). Representing L'Oréal, Hydari made her second appearance at Cannes dressed in a custom outfit by Gaurav Gupta. The ensemble consisted of a strapless black gown with a white trail extending from her waist. This marked another significant Indian presence at the international film festival.

Fashion spotlight

Kelly Rowland dazzled in Indian designer's outfit

American singer and actor Kelly Rowland also made a statement at Cannes, donning an outfit by Gupta. Rowland wore a Mudra cast metal bralet and jersey drape cape from Aaronaham's SS'24 Paris Couture collection. This marked the second time Gupta's designs were showcased on the red carpet. The festival also saw other notable moments, including a short film produced by FTII students winning first prize in the La Cinef category (Chidananda S Naik's Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know).