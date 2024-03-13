Next Article

Kerala sees mumps outbreak; over 2,500 cases reported in March

By Riya Baibhawi Mar 13, 2024

What's the story Kerala is witnessing a mumps outbreak with the state reporting over 2,500 of the infection cases alone. As per the Union Health Ministry, the state recorded 190 cases in just one day on March 10. In total, approximately 11,467 cases have emerged over the first two months of 2024, prompting state authorities to notify the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Outbreak areas

Mumps outbreak in Malappuram district, north Kerala

The outbreak in Kerala is centered around the Malappuram district and other northern areas. Mumps outbreaks have recently been reported in several states, including Savadatti Yallamma town in Karnataka's Belagavi district, where 84 cases have been confirmed among children under 12 years old. The health department has initiated monitoring of disease prevalence by collecting random samples and subjecting them to PCR testing.

Viral infection

What are mumps, symptoms

Mumps are a contagious viral infection caused by the paramyxovirus, which spreads through direct contact or airborne droplets from an infected person's upper respiratory tract. Infections are more common in children than in adults. Experts recommend administering the mumps-measles-rubella vaccine to children as a preventive measure against the disease. Symptoms include swelling and pain in the salivary glands, mild fever, muscle pain, loss of appetite, general discomfort, and headaches. These symptoms usually manifest two to four weeks after infection.

Chances of reinfection

Effect on respiratory tract and chances of reinfection

In certain cases, mumps infection can manifest with respiratory tract symptoms or remain entirely asymptomatic. Swelling in other salivary glands is uncommon and occurs in approximately 10% of cases. Reinfection following a natural infection is possible, and some individuals may encounter recurrent parotitis. The swelling in the glands typically resolves within a week, although there have been instances where the angle of the jawbone beneath the ear becomes obscured due to swelling.

North India

Mumps outbreak in Himachal Pradesh

In January, several cases of the viral disease were reported in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district. "Mumps are spreading very fast in different parts of the district and as many as 35 children in the 5-10 age group studying in various schools of Hamirpur town have fallen prey to it," Hamirpur CMO Dr RK Agnihotri said earlier. In December, mumps cases were reported from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.