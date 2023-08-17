Monsoon fury in Himachal hikes apple prices

India

Monsoon fury in Himachal hikes apple prices

Written by Prateek Talukdar August 17, 2023 | 02:27 pm 2 min read

Heavy rains in Himachal have led to a shortage of apple supply, causing prices to skyrocket

Heavy rainfall and flooding in Himachal Pradesh have led to a significant shortage of apple supply in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) markets, causing prices to skyrocket. As one of the largest suppliers of apples, plums, and apricots to the region, the state's ongoing crisis has disrupted transportation. The price of apples has surged from Rs. 1,000 per box to a staggering Rs. 2,000-3,500 per box, while other fruits have experienced a price increase of Rs. 100-200 per kg.

Why does this story matter?

Himachal Pradesh has been hit by two devastating spells of heavy rain— in July and August. Heavy rains in the state since Monday have left at least 72 people dead and 13 missing. The downpours have laid waste to the state government's decision to sell apples "by weight" against the traditional practice of selling "by box," fulfilling a long-standing demand of the cultivators. However, the previous spell of rain caused production to dip by 50%.

Poor road conditions, crammed transportation

The adverse weather conditions have not only affected the transportation of fruits but also caused damage to apple orchards and other fruit supplies in Himachal Pradesh. Poor road conditions have forced farmers to pack fruits in the same trucks, leading to rapid rotting. The state's hilly terrain exacerbates transportation hurdles. Since the onset of the monsoon on June 24, the state has suffered losses exceeding Rs. 7,480 crore, with approximately 1,200 roads blocked and 10,714 houses damaged.

Production declining despite increase in acerage

Himachal Pradesh's apple industry is worth around Rs. 5,500 crores, Outlook reported. The total sown area for apples has steadily increased since 2010, the year that saw the highest yield in 13 years. However, production hasn't increased proportionally. It stabilized at around three crore boxes over the past four years and dipped below two crore boxes this year. Experts said the state's per-hectare yield hovers around 7-8 metric tons, while countries with advanced horticulture produce around 70 MT per hectare.

Farmers decry conspiracy by commission agents

While farmers were expecting better prices after the government's decision to sell apples by weight, the arhatiyas or commission agents vehemently opposed the order. They went on strike, claiming there was no space to weigh the produce. However, apple growers said the arhatiyas were conspiring to stymie the new practice, PTI reported. Farmers said it was the government's duty to make arrangements for the sale of apples, and the middlemen not following the norms should be blacklisted.

Share this timeline